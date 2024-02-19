SAUDI MINISTER OF FINANCE MOHAMMED AL JADAAN: NON OIL GDP GROWING ABOVE 4%, EXPECTED ABOVE 5% IN THE MEDIUM TERM
Singapore green jet fuel levy on travellers ignites funding debate
China seen cutting mortgage reference rate for first time since June
India offers protesting farmers support prices on corn, cotton, pulses
Australian lithium stocks rally on speculation of China mine closure
Car parts maker Forvia plans to cut 13% of staff in Europe by 2028
Goldman Sachs lifts 2024 S&P 500 target to 5,200 on upbeat profit outlook