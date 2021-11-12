SAVE THE (NEW) DATE! 5G LLC Announces New Date for The Roundtable - Next Generation Revenue for the Built Environment

5G LLC:

5G LLC is excited to announce the new date of April 12-13, 2022, for

The Roundtable - Next Generation Revenue for the Built Environment

The event will be held at Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Join 400+ CEOs and C-suite leaders from the nation’s Fortune 500 technology companies, data carriers, real estate owners, developers, and operators.

The Roundtable will showcase new technologies, services and verified use cases offering expanded opportunities to generate revenue and amenity, enhance tenant experiences, reduce operating costs, and mitigate cyber risk for a wide range of building and infrastructure applications.

This is a unique, exclusive, invite-only opportunity to bring the digital and physical future into today’s work/living environment.

An agenda and formal invitation will be sent to past participants.

The Roundtable is produced by 5G, LLC and hosted by Microsoft.

For more information, email at contact@5gllc.net or visit www.5gllc.net/roundtable.

