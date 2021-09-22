Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBA Administrator Announces New Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Milestone: In Less Than Two Months, One Million Borrowers Apply for Direct Forgiveness through Agency's PPP Portal

09/22/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reached a major milestone today as its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal recorded its one millionth PPP loan forgiveness application for borrowers seeking forgiveness for loans of $150,000 or less.  

  

“We are committed to delivering against the promise of forgiveness for our eligible PPP borrowers. Our innovative direct forgiveness portal is helping our PPP borrowers get back to doing what they do best – creating jobs and powering our nation’s economy,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “With over one million application submissions, our direct forgiveness portal has already given so many of our smallest businesses the ability to apply for forgiveness quickly and smoothly and move forward with their rebuilding and recovery. I encourage those eligible PPP borrowers who have yet to apply to visit SBA.gov or contact their lender today.”   

 

Since the portal’s launch on August 4th, the SBA has received applications for over $17 billion of relief from more than one million of America’s smallest businesses, furthering President Biden’s commitment to equity across the U.S. government. In fewer than 45 days, 91% of all loans eligible for direct forgiveness in the 2020 PPP portfolio have been submitted, showcasing the SBA’s efficiency in delivering relief to entrepreneurs who suffered during the height of the pandemic.  Furthermore, the number of Direct Forgiveness participating lenders has more than doubled from 600 when the portal opened, to over 1,400 today. 

 

In addition, significant progress has been made on the 2021 PPP Loans with 65% of all loans eligible for direct forgiveness already submitted. The SBA has also been able to streamline the process for those not eligible for direct forgiveness using the COVID Health score, which eliminates the need for overwhelming paperwork to be provided to lenders, and serve over 600,000 borrowers to date. 
 

With the introduction of the new PPP Direct Forgiveness Portal, the SBA has streamlined application processes in order to recenter the user experience around small business owners – a priority of Administrator Guzman. Today, a borrower of a participating lender can now complete most or all of a forgiveness application using a computer or, for the first time, their smartphone. On average, users are able to complete and submit directly to the SBA their applications in just six minutes, and most receive their forgiveness decisions within a week from the date of submission. 

 

Eligible interested borrowers can access the portal from the SBA website https://directforgiveness.sba.gov. Borrowers that need assistance with their forgiveness applications or have questions can contact the PPP customer service team by calling (877) 552-2692, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET.   

 

Borrowers whose loans are through banks that have chosen not to opt-in to the SBA’s direct forgiveness portal must apply through their lender for forgiveness. 

### 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality.  As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.  


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : REPORTS AUGUST 2021 OPERATING DATA (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pSTEELCASE : FY2022 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
04:52pVERTEX ENERGY : PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE MOBILE REFINERY (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pReadout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador
PU
04:52pHUT 8 MINING : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT (Form 6-K)
PU
04:52pDALLASNEWS : Announces Election of Dunia A. Shive as Director (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pTELEPERFORMANCE : and world speed climbing record holder, Aries Susanti Rahayu, partner to inspire greatness in all of us - September 22, 2021
PU
04:52pTELEPERFORMANCE : and extreme wheelchair athlete, Aaron Fotheringham, work together to overcome adversity and achieve new heights - September 22, 2021
PU
04:52pMARQUEE RAINE ACQUISITION : and Enjoy Technology Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Set Special Shareholder Meeting Date to Vote on Proposed Business Combination
PR
04:51pRussia risks repeating India's misstep with tax on dividend distribution -business lobby
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon,' rate hike in 2022
2Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
3The calm before the storm?
4Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Burberry, FedEx, Hershey, Micron T..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS