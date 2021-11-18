SBA Administrator Encourages Americans to ShopSmall® for 12th Annual Small Business Saturday®

Washington, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman encouraged Americans to Shop Small on Small Business Saturday®, November 27, in support of their local businesses and Main Street economies.

“This Small Business Saturday, let’s celebrate the contributions of small businesses to our communities by supporting small in all the ways that we can,” said Administrator Guzman. “With vaccinations on the rise thanks to President Biden’s leadership, our local Main Streets and business centers are seeing renewed activity. On Saturday and throughout the holiday season, let’s patronize our small shops, restaurants, theaters, entertainment centers, and more to help support their recovery. It takes hard work, grit, and determination to bounce back from a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and the SBA is proud to do its part to provide entrepreneurs with vital resources. Now more than ever, let’s buy local to support small business owners who are creating opportunity and driving job growth across the nation.”

Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday allows consumers to make an impact in their neighborhoods by supporting local small businesses from nearly every sector – from manufacturing to e-commerce, to Mom-and-Pop shops on Main Street. The day is designed to support local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy, and enliven neighborhoods around the country.

Small Business Saturday 2021 comes during a pivotal time for the country: through decisive actions taken by the Biden-Harris Administration to combat the coronavirus, 70 percent of adult Americans are now fully vaccinated, up from less than one percent when President Biden took office and more than 80 percent have had at least one dose. Evidenced by growing consumer confidence across the board, encouraging vaccinations has become critical to getting Main Street back on its feet.

Highlights of Small Business Saturday and its impact on the U.S. economy:

Since 2010, Small Business Saturday has been an annual celebration of America’s small business community. Last year, the total reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $19.8 billion.



Today, there are over 32.5 million small businesses in the United States. About half of all-American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business, and two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses. To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit www.sba.gov/saturday.

The American Express 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,572 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts or sales. It was conducted anonymously on November 29, 2020. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.0%, at the 95% level of confidence. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, age 18 years and over.

