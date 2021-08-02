Log in
SBA Administrator Guzman Applauds Biden-Harris Plan To Support Small Manufacturing Businesses Through Buy American Initiative

08/02/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Washington, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement in response to President Biden’s proposed Buy American Rule:

“Last week, President Biden solidified his longstanding commitment to supporting American workers and businesses by announcing a major investment in American manufacturing. I am thrilled that the U.S. Small Business Administration will play a key role in this plan with new concentrated efforts to help American manufacturers thrive and grow, including a new manufacturing hub in our federal contracting division. Small businesses have always stood at the forefront of manufacturing in the United States, and our work will help create more opportunities for small manufacturers and their employees in cities and towns all across our country. The federal government purchased more than $31.9 billion in goods and services from nearly 25,000 small businesses in manufacturing industries in fiscal year 2020. As these numbers grow under the President’s Buy American initiative, the SBA will work to ensure that U.S. small businesses play a major role in meeting the increasing demand for goods and services made in America.”

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
