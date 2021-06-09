Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman's Statement on Role of Small Businesses in Strengthening America's Supply Chains following the President's 100 Day Review Report

06/09/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman issued the following statement in response to President’s 100 Day Review Report on America’s Supply Chains:

“The 100 Day Review report on America’s supply chains breaks new ground in recognizing that a resilient supply chain depends on all of our small businesses and innovative startups, including those owned by women, people of color, and others who have been historically left behind by federal R&D and investment policy and whose full potential we need to leverage if we are to build back better. The SBA looks forward to partnering across the federal government to strengthen domestic competitiveness and supply chain resilience by ensuring that every entrepreneur has equitable access to credit, investment, customers, and advisory services that are essential to scaling up to the challenge.”

### 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pGLAUKOS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pUNDER ARMOUR  : Domino's director of digital retail innovation headlining #ElevateICX virtual event
AQ
04:50pIMEDIA BRANDS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:50pKLX ENERGY SERVICES  : REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:50pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Expands Global Digital Footprint through Acquisition of Leading Digital Marketing & Advertising Company MediaDonuts (Form 8-K)
PU
04:49pMODERNA  : Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents
AQ
04:49pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49pKLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED  : Inc Publishes Investor Presentation (Form 8-K)
PU
04:48pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES  : Names 2021 Aspiring Scholars
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies amid weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand
2Clover Health shares tumble in another wild day for meme stocks
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar hovers near flat as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS