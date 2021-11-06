Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Applauds Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

11/06/2021 | 06:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman  released the following statement on the President’s signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal:

“Small businesses drive economic growth and create jobs, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will provide opportunities for them to better compete, grow, and build resilience. Our small businesses rely on strong infrastructure – investing in our roads, bridges, public transit and rail will help them transport goods swiftly and affordably, as well as reach more customers. With unprecedented investments in broadband and cyber infrastructure, small businesses in every corner of our nation will be able to meet customers where they are: online. The plan will also open the door to contracting opportunities for our small businesses – opportunities that will help rebuild our infrastructure, grow their companies, and create jobs in local communities. In addition, it will position American businesses and innovators to compete in the expanding industries solving climate change, and to grow clean-energy supply chains that will help expand global exporting.  With historic investments in climate change solutions, the plan will help reduce the negative impacts of climate change that hit our small businesses disproportionately. President Biden promised to work across the aisle and deliver results – and that is exactly what he has done for our small businesses, our workers, and the American people.”

### 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


SBA Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aNotification from the company
PU
12:35aChina Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic economy
RE
12:34aChina's crude oil imports in Oct fall to lowest in three years
RE
12:25aChina's October soybean imports fall 41% y/y to 5.11 mln T
RE
12:09aChina's Oct coal imports slow over boom in domestic output
RE
12:01aTaiwantrade.com Launches Online Showcase of Consumer Electronics
BU
11/06Main events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8
AQ
11/06China's forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
RE
11/06Maxcom informs final results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
3Notification from the company
4China's crude oil imports in Oct fall to lowest in three years
5Main events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8

HOT NEWS