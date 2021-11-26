SBA Administrator to Visit DC Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday®

Administrator Guzman will be joined by local DC officials on a walking tour of small businesses in Eastern Market area

Washington, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA Administrator, local officials to visit DC small businesses on Small Business Saturday®, November 27, to encourage Americans to Shop Small in support of their local businesses and Main Street economies.

WHEN:

Saturday, November 27, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST)

WHERE:

Eastern Market, Washington DC. Please RSVP for a schedule of exact locations.

WHO:

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Kristi Whitfield, Director of DC's Dept of Small and Local Business Development

Cristina Amoruso, DC Main Street Program Manager

HOW:

RSVP is required. Please RSVP to SBA Press Secretary Christina Carr, christina.carr@sba.gov .

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration