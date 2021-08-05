Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBA Announces $150,000 To Fund Women's Business Center Expansion in Rochester, New York

08/05/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Washington, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of $150,000 for a new grant opportunity for established and aspiring Women’s Business Center host organizations to provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in Rochester, NY.

The purpose of this funding opportunity is to provide grant dollars for one nonprofit organization to start a new, community-based Women’s Business Center in Rochester. Successful applicants will receive a renewable grant award of $150,000 annually.

"A core part of our office’s mission is to support the development and growth of women entrepreneurs, especially those who have been historically underserved,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration. “Rochester, NY has experienced economic challenges that make the expansion of our network and its services within this community much needed and vital.  We look forward to aiding the ecosystem in creating opportunities for women in business.”

Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified areas.

The application acceptance period for this grant opportunity is open through Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Proposals responding to this program must be posted to www.grants.gov by Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support.  Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.  

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and additional SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

Interested applicants may direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunity to Donald Smith, SBA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, at Donald.Smith@sba.gov. For issues with grants.gov, please visit https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/support.html, call the Grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726 or email support@grants.gov

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS