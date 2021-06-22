SBA's Elevating Small Business Series: Celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month with Live Online Panel

Washington, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA Celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender-Owned Businesses.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to celebrate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month to discuss economic recovery with a dynamic group of small business owners from various sectors who utilized SBA resources and critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Learn about the SBA resources available to help entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild from disasters.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 24, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

WHO:

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Julie Verratti, Associate Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Field Operations

Christopher Diebel, Founding Partner, Bubba - Southern Comforts, Des Moines, IA

John Pepe, President, Chez Est, Hartford, CT

Tina Reynolds, President, Uptown Studios, Sacramento, CA

Kelly Wilson, Owner/Co-founder, Weave Gotcha Covered, Kansas City, MO

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: https://sbapride.eventbrite.com

This event will be recorded.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

