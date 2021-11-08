Log in
SBAB Bank AB (publ) : CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

11/08/2021 | 03:05am EST
Press Release 8th November 2021

CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

Klas Danielsson, CEO of SBAB Bank AB (publ) ("SBAB") since 2014, today leaves SBAB and is replaced by Mikael Inglander as acting CEO.

"Klas Danielsson has successfully led the company through a cultural transformation and evolved SBAB's brand, which the bank will benefit from in the future. During the last years, SBAB has strengthened its market position and gained market share.

To take SBAB to the next level in a rapidly changing business environment, the Board sees the need for a new leadership. This includes continued focus on the customer and digitalisation with clearer priorities to achieve operational efficiency for the continued growth journey. The process of finding a successor begins immediately ", says Jan Sinclair, Chairman of the Board.

Pending a new CEO, acting CEO Mikael Inglander is assigned to continue the strategic development of the bank. Mikael Inglander has been the CFO of SBAB since 2014. In connection with the appointment as acting CEO, Mikael Inglander will leave this assignment.

Klas Danielsson will receive salary and pension in line with the Swedish government's guidelines for terms of employment for senior executives in state-owned companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Sinclair, Chairman of the Board, SBAB

Phone: +46701 46 88 00

Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB

Phone: +46724 51 79 37

E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se

This is information that SBAB Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 8 November 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ) 

Language:     English 
Company:      SBAB Bank AB (publ) 
              Box 4209 
              171 04 Solna 
              Sweden 
Phone:        08- 614 43 00 
E-mail:       erik.wennergren@sbab.se 
Internet:     www.sbab.se 
ISIN:         DK0030034343 
EQS News ID:  1246849

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / 428 Inside information Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1246849 2021-11-08

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)

