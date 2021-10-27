Log in
SBAB Bank AB (publ) : SBAB Interim Report -2-

10/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
I would like to thank my amazingly competent and dedicated colleagues for another strong quarter. You make all the difference and you make SBAB a successful company. And it is wonderful to be able to welcome everyone back to our offices and to finally meet up again.

I would also like to give my heartfelt thanks to all new and existing customers. We are very grateful that you have chosen SBAB and we will do our utmost to be deserving of your trust.

Best regards,

Klas Danielsson

CEO SBAB

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB

Phone: +46724 51 79 37

E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: Interim report SBAB Bank AB (publ) January-September 2021 

Language:     English 
Company:      SBAB Bank AB (publ) 
              Box 4209 
              171 04 Solna 
              Sweden 
Phone:        08- 614 43 00 
E-mail:       erik.wennergren@sbab.se 
Internet:     www.sbab.se 
ISIN:         DK0030034343 
EQS News ID:  1243824

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / 153 Interim report (Q1 and Q3) Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1243824 2021-10-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243824&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

HOT NEWS