SBB Research Group Names August 2021 Grant Finalists: GiveNKind, Keeping Families Covered, Rebuilding Together North Suburban Chicago

08/13/2021
SBB Research Group recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the August 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

  • GiveNKind (Mundelein) collects donated goods from individuals and businesses and distributes them to other nonprofits.
  • Keeping Families Covered (Waukegan) partners with local social service agencies to provide diapers and other essential items for families in need.
  • Rebuilding Together North Suburban Chicago (Glenview) repairs homes at no cost to enable the homeowner to live safely and independently.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's awards. Each finalist will receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Last month, The Firehouse Community Arts Center received a $5,000 grant to focus on violence prevention with at-risk youth and young adults. The funds will provide members with unique experiences outside of Chicago. In addition, the contribution will help to expand the workforce development program, allowing The Firehouse to offer individuals paid job opportunities.

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG) is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

In addition to its grant program, SBBRG supports the community by awarding scholarships to college and graduate students focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). For more information or to apply for the scholarship, please visit www.sbbscholarship.com.


