SBB Research Group Names Three Chicago Nonprofits as February 2021 Grant Finalists

02/12/2021 | 11:49pm EST
SBB Research Group LLC is pleased to announce three Chicago-area charities as the February 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program that supports nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

  • Aspiritech empowers individuals on the autism spectrum through meaningful employment combined with social opportunity. Based in Chicago's northern suburbs, Aspiritech employs over 120 people in its software testing facility.
  • Automotive Mentoring Group teaches the art of classic car and motorcycle restoration to at-risk young men and women in the Chicago-area, helping them escape from the cycle of gang violence.
  • Direct Giving Lab provides low-income families in northern Illinois with immediate assistance for rent, food, utilities, childcare, transportation, and other basic needs.

These finalists will deliver presentations about their organization to the Chicago-area investment firm's staff via videoconference. SBB Research Group's employees will vote to allocate the grant awards, with each finalist to receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Caring 4 Kids Clothing received a $5,000 grant in January to support local families with much needed essential clothing, school supplies, and household items. SBB Research Group's COO, Matt Aven, said the firm “is honored to support so many critical causes in our community, especially during the pandemic."

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.


