SBB Research Group : Sponsors Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship for Seventh Consecutive Year

SBB Research Group is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Hundreds of students will compete for the title of “City Champion” at the City of Chicago's official chess championship on February 6, 2021. SBB Research Group is grateful to partner with the Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation, the Kasparov Chess Foundation, and the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Academic Chess Program for this annual tournament.

SBB Research Group’s support for scholastic chess tournaments, which dates back to 2013, has been spearheaded by Sandeep Navalgund, the firm’s principal engineer.

“Chess is a phenomenal conduit through which to teach kids important concepts, such as persistence, planning, and patience,” Navalgund says. “We hope that the kids who engage with chess will become lifelong learners and develop their abilities and skills into a successful future.”

Given COVID-19 health and safety considerations, the tournament will be held online this year on the ChessKid platform (www.chesskid.com). Players will compete in groups based on age and experience levels. The format will consist of a five-round Swiss-system throughout the day. Unlike last year, players are not required to be US Chess Federation members.

Even with the online format, trophies will still be awarded to top finishers. The trophies will be delivered to schools for distribution to CPS students and mailed directly to non-CPS students.

Online registration is required. For details, please visit http://greaterchicago.rknights.org/. SBB Research Group's partnership with CPS Academic Chess provides free entry to all participating CPS students and students from Title I under-resourced schools.

For more information about SBB Research Group’s philanthropic mission, including monthly grants supporting impactful nonprofit organizations during the pandemic, please visit https://www.sbbrg.org/.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

