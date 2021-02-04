Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBB Research Group : Sponsors Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship for Seventh Consecutive Year

02/04/2021 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SBB Research Group is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship for the seventh consecutive year. Hundreds of students will compete for the title of “City Champion” at the City of Chicago's official chess championship on February 6, 2021. SBB Research Group is grateful to partner with the Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation, the Kasparov Chess Foundation, and the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Academic Chess Program for this annual tournament.

SBB Research Group’s support for scholastic chess tournaments, which dates back to 2013, has been spearheaded by Sandeep Navalgund, the firm’s principal engineer.

“Chess is a phenomenal conduit through which to teach kids important concepts, such as persistence, planning, and patience,” Navalgund says. “We hope that the kids who engage with chess will become lifelong learners and develop their abilities and skills into a successful future.”

Given COVID-19 health and safety considerations, the tournament will be held online this year on the ChessKid platform (www.chesskid.com). Players will compete in groups based on age and experience levels. The format will consist of a five-round Swiss-system throughout the day. Unlike last year, players are not required to be US Chess Federation members.

Even with the online format, trophies will still be awarded to top finishers. The trophies will be delivered to schools for distribution to CPS students and mailed directly to non-CPS students.

Online registration is required. For details, please visit http://greaterchicago.rknights.org/. SBB Research Group's partnership with CPS Academic Chess provides free entry to all participating CPS students and students from Title I under-resourced schools.

For more information about SBB Research Group’s philanthropic mission, including monthly grants supporting impactful nonprofit organizations during the pandemic, please visit https://www.sbbrg.org/.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aVODAFONE : Q3 FY21 Trading Update Live Q&A Transcript
PU
08:03aRENISHAW : View the webcast of the 2021 half-year results
PU
08:02aWD LAB GROWN DIAMONDS : First to Achieve SCS Sustainable Diamond Certification, Sets New Industry Standard
PR
08:01aSELECTIVE INSURANCE : College Competition Appoints Students To Run Virtual Insurance Agencies
PR
08:01aWIX COM : Editor X Launches Out of Beta as the First, Fully Collaborative Website Creation Platform for Designers and Agencies
PR
08:01aNational Kidney Foundation and Award-Winning Actress Debbie Allen Partner with Bayer to Launch New Joint Initiative to Educate on the Increased Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease in People with Type 2 Diabetes
BU
08:01aLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference
BU
08:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Non-traditional investors eye hotel assets, driving optimism for 2021
PU
08:01aUSIO : Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today
PU
08:01aMATTEL : Developing UNO® Live-Action Motion Picture
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ