Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SBE Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Applauds DOL's Independent Contractor Rule

01/07/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 7 January, 2021, 3:30 pm

For Immediate Release

January 7, 2021

Washington, D.C. - On January 6, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released the final rule: Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) president & CEO Karen Kerrigan said that the DOL rule will bring more certainty and clarity to entrepreneurs, gig economy workers, and small businesses that utilize contractors, or are contractors themselves. Kerrigan noted:

'SBE Council has long advocated for a simple and clear independent contractor test. Gig economy workers, small businesses and entrepreneurs alike benefit when the rules of contracting are clear. The pace of modern business and opportunities to scale happen very quickly, but confusing and burdensome rules that surround this critical aspect of business operations is an impediment to growth and innovation. Especially in the COVID economy, where small businesses must pivot quickly due to government restrictions and changing consumer habits, rules and regulations must provide certainty. The DOL's final independent contractor rule will help entrepreneurs and small businesses more easily navigate challenging economic conditions, which will hopefully bring the economy back to strong growth. With new business creation on the rise, this modernized rule will also help to fuel startup success and growth.'

The effective date of the final rule is March 8, 2021.

CONTACT: Karen Kerrigan, kkerrigan@sbecouncil.org

SBE Council is nonpartisan advocacy, research and education organization dedicated to protecting small business and promoting entrepreneurship. For 25 years, SBE Council has worked on and advanced a range of private sector and public policy initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem for strong startup activity and small business growth. Visit www.sbecouncil.org for additional information. Twitter: @SBECouncil

###

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 22:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Applauds DOL's Independent Contractor Rule
PU
05:36pIranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows
RE
05:34pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Higher Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pREFILE-Bustle Digital hires bank to explore deal to go public -source
RE
05:29pBoeing settlement with doj has no bearing on civil litigation against boeing by families of victims of 2nd 737 max crash, plaintiffs' lawyers say
RE
05:29pTech Up As Investors Chase Momentum In Tesla, Bitcoin -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFED CHAIR POWELL TO SPEAK JAN. 14 AT 12 : 30 est at virtual event hosted by princeton university bendheim center for finance, fed says
RE
05:26pFinancials Climb With 10-Year Yield -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
4U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
5Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ