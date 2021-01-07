SBE Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Applauds DOL's Independent Contractor Rule

By SBE Council at 7 January, 2021, 3:30 pm

January 7, 2021

Washington, D.C. - On January 6, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released the final rule: Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) president & CEO Karen Kerrigan said that the DOL rule will bring more certainty and clarity to entrepreneurs, gig economy workers, and small businesses that utilize contractors, or are contractors themselves. Kerrigan noted:

'SBE Council has long advocated for a simple and clear independent contractor test. Gig economy workers, small businesses and entrepreneurs alike benefit when the rules of contracting are clear. The pace of modern business and opportunities to scale happen very quickly, but confusing and burdensome rules that surround this critical aspect of business operations is an impediment to growth and innovation. Especially in the COVID economy, where small businesses must pivot quickly due to government restrictions and changing consumer habits, rules and regulations must provide certainty. The DOL's final independent contractor rule will help entrepreneurs and small businesses more easily navigate challenging economic conditions, which will hopefully bring the economy back to strong growth. With new business creation on the rise, this modernized rule will also help to fuel startup success and growth.'

The effective date of the final rule is March 8, 2021.

SBE Council is nonpartisan advocacy, research and education organization dedicated to protecting small business and promoting entrepreneurship.

