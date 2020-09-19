Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SBE Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council : Solid Housing Data for August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 07:10am EDT

By SBE Council at 17 September, 2020, 3:55 pm

by Raymond J. Keating-

A major area of the economy that has bounced back impressively since the first months of this pandemic has been housing. After three months of strong growth, the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau points to a housing construction taking a breather in August. Well, kind of, given that the single-family housing market remained strong.

Housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,416,000 in August, which was down by 5.1 percent compared to July, but up by 2.8 percent versus a year earlier. However, single-family housing starts in August registered 1,021,000, which was up by 4.1 percent compared to July.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

Meanwhile, building permits - an indicator of future construction - came in at 1,483,000 in August, which was down slightly (by -0.9 percent) compared to July. Again, though, single-family building permits came in at 1,036,000 (again, at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate), which was up by 6.0 percent versus July. It's also worth highlighting that single-family building permits moved above the February 2020 pre-pandemic level in both July and August.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

As SBE Council has noted before, 99.7 percent of employer firms in the residential construction sector have fewer than 100 employees. For good measure, residential investment is a notable chunk of private sector investment in the GDP numbers. So, a strong recovery in housing would be good news for small business and for the overall economy.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 11:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aChina's economy remains resilient despite external risks, says Xi
RE
08:45aWorking trip to Zafarobod
PU
08:45aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Working trip to Ayni district
PU
07:30aGermany plans reform to avoid bankruptcy wave due to corona
RE
07:11aTikTok files complaint to try and block U.S. ban
RE
07:10aSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Solid Housing Data for August
PU
07:04aHungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic
RE
06:51aFormer execs of South Africa's Comair to buy out firm in restructuring
RE
06:43aHungary extends loan moratorium for some borrowers until mid 2021 - Orban
RE
06:34aHungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
4INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
5APPLE INC. : China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group