Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBP Completes Digitization of the Regulatory Approval System for Foreign Exchange cases to support Ease of Doing Business (23-08-2021)

08/23/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-90

August 23, 2021

SBP Completes Digitization of the Regulatory Approval System for Foreign Exchange cases

to support Ease of Doing Business

SBP initiated the project of 'End-to-EndDigitalization of FX Cases' with an objective to enhance ease of doing business in the country by providing a fully digitalized platform to business community and individuals approaching banks for their foreign exchange related requests to SBP. The project was divided into two phases.

In the first phase, banks were linked with 'SBP FX Regulatory Approval System (RAS)' on March 24, 2020; which enabled banks to submit FX related cases electronically for regulatory approval of SBP and SBP-Banking Services Corporation (BSC).The system has embedded features of providing transparent case tracking mechanisms through emails to customers and case status information option on SBP website at https://case.sbp.org.pk/search.aspx/.This initiative significantly enhanced operational efficiency and resulted in cost reduction, improved transparency and led to faster decision making at SBP and banks. Since the launch of the system, a total of 59,176 FX cases have been submitted digitally by the banks-instead of paper based submission-through SBP FX RAS till July 31, 2021.

In the second phase of the project, SBP further extended the facilitation to the business community, whereby the banks developed portals to digitally receive FX cases from their clients for processing. The project was formally launched by the Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir in a ceremony held on October 16, 2020, wherein SBP FX RAS and FX portals of 08 banks were showcased to the business fraternity. The project was successfully completed on June 30, 2021 when 27 banks, constituting 99.6% of the industry's FX business, launched their portals for digital submission of FX cases by their clients. The remaining one bank is also shifting its core banking system and is expected to fully launch portal for its customers by end September 2021.

The banks, on their part, have ensured that FX portals developed by them are secure, easy to use and cover all FX related requests. SBP and banks have put in efforts to create awareness among business customers through various media such as emails, SMS, print, electronic and social media. Moreover, to facilitate businesses and general public in adoption of FX portals, banks have also established dedicated FX helpdesks in their respective branches. Further, SBP, in coordination with Pakistan Business Council and Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce, conducted two rounds of surveys to gauge the feedback of businesses regarding the banks' FX portals. The business community appreciated SBP's initiative of digitalizing FX cases and largely expressed satisfaction over the ease being provided through usage of FX Portals.

Business community and individuals are expected to benefit greatly from this initiative in terms of reduced time and enhanced efficiency.. This initiative will also help reducing paper usage, thereby protecting the environment.

*******

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aDGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
06:54aChina halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe into law firm, broker
RE
06:54aDollar dips after last week's climb as Fed doubts resurface
RE
06:54aQS ENERGY : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
06:54aCNFINANCE : Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06:54aMARIFIL MINES : Whats Arsenic Used For Get Useful Information!
PU
06:54aEvolution of employment in credit institutions
PU
06:54aNetDragon Signs MOU with Thailand MoE to Launch English Smart Classroom Lab Project
PR
06:54aPFIZER : Event Announcement (PDF 263 KB) (opens in new window)
PU
06:54aUNIPER : Upgraded to Buy by NorldLB
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
3APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
4VALNEVA SE : VALNEVA : Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
5BERGENBIO ASA : EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH LIMITED : BerGenBio (BGBIO): Advancing towards pivotal studies

HOT NEWS