SBP announces office & business hours during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak (13.04.2021)

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-41 April 13, 2021

SBP announces office & business hours during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

During the ensuing holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1442 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks:-

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 10.00am to 1:00pm without break.

However, it is further advised to observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing:-

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 1:30pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without break.

After the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramadan-ul-Mubarak timings.

