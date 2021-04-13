Log in
SBP announces office & business hours during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak (13.04.2021)

04/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-41

April 13, 2021

SBP announces office & business hours during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

During the ensuing holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1442 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks:-

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 10.00am to 1:00pm without break.

However, it is further advised to observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing:-

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 1:30pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without break.

After the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramadan-ul-Mubarak timings.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
