SBT Alliance CTO Chats With The Silicon Review

11/02/2020 | 10:31am EST

Sacramento, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Review Magazine names SBT Alliance as one of the industry's 5 Best IoT Solution Providers to Watch 2020, and sits down with SBT Chief Technology Officer, Tony Garcia, to highlight the company's innovative approach to creating SMART spaces.    

 

"We're extremely excited and honored to be identified by Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 5 Best IoT Solution Providers to Watch 2020. As a core mission of SBT, our objective is to help facilities with the advancement of IoT technologies, and this recognition is testament to this singular vision and the hard work of our technology-focused team." – Tony Garcia, CTO, SBT Alliance. 

 

Billed as a pre-eminent digital platform for sharing innovative enterprise solutions, The Silicon Review®provides business leaders and key decision-makers with a clear view of the industry's latest advancements in Software, IT Services, Cloud, Big Data, and the Internet of Things. 

 

As a fast-growing IoT system and solution integration partner, SBT aims to make buildings safer, smarter, and ready to take advantage of a digital future. As highlighted by The Silicon Review, SBT just recently announced a new Safe Space Initiative to equip our clients with the tools and technologies required to prepare, confront, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The Silicon Review interview with SBT CTO Tony Garcia highlights this new initiative:

 

"TSR: Do you have any new services ready to be launched?

 

TG: We do. When it comes down to it, SBT's IoT solution engineering, deployment, and system support-as-a-service not only empowers end-users to take advantage of the IoT to improve operational efficiencies, we vastly improve environmental safety as well. From environmental factors such as light levels to more complex challenges as presented by the Coronavirus, SBT's IoT solution sets take the best of the industry's IoT devices and systems to arm organizations with the tools they require to ensure the environmental health of their facilities. As such, we have just launched our 'Safe Space Initiative' that focuses on:

 

  • Entrance/Exiting/Re-entrance Protocols,
  • Effective Risk Mitigation and Digital Contract Tracing,
  • Data-Driven Disinfection and Sanitization Management,
  • Technology and IoT System Management.

The 5 Best IoT Solution Providers To Watch edition hits newsstands soon. Be sure to grab your copy to hear more from Tony Garcia as he digs deeper into SBT's perspectives on today's advancements in AI, the IoT, and how their intersection modernizes facility management and smart spaces.  

 

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry's latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces and fund projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at SBT-Alliance.com.

Attachment 

Chris Loeser
SBT Alliance
833-728-4468
cloeser@sbt-alliance.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

