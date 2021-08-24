Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(SC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Santander Consumer USA; Is $41.50 a Fair Price?

08/24/2021 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Santander Holdings USA ("SH").  

On August 24, 2021, SC announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired and taken private by SH, its majority shareholder. Under the terms of the agreement, SC stockholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share held.

The investigation concerns whether the SC board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for SC shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue; also, one Wall Street analyst has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

If you are a shareholder of SC and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Net Sales Increased 5.9% to $2.6 billion, Comparable Store Sales Increased by 5.8% (Form 8-K)
PU
06:44aALEESA : KFH Offers a Variety of “Mercedes” Cars through its Exquisite Leasing Product
PU
06:44aBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES : Kim Bredahl Joins Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as Senior Vice President, B&W Renewable; Will Lead Company's Renewable Energy Growth Initiative
PU
06:44aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Singapore
PU
06:44aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Use of Proceeds from the Private Placement
PU
06:44aWACKER NEUSON : 50 years of dumper expertise
PU
06:44aQ&K INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Annual General Meeting on September 15, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06:44aAGF MANAGEMENT : Two Important Deadlines are Slipping
PU
06:44aDUFRY : Stores Start Trading in Manchester Airport's New Terminal 2 Extension
PU
06:44aNETFLIX : Ramping Up Our UK Unscripted Slate With Three New Reality and Entertainment Series →
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
4Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
5RISKS AND REWARDS: How to bet big on yourself

HOT NEWS