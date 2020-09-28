SCCE & HCCA Announces Two New Appointments to Their Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Directors, taking office on November 1, 2020, and the re-election of five existing board members to new terms.

The SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors comprises 18 individuals and represents a diverse group of compliance professionals who are dedicated to championing ethical practices and compliance standards in the community. The board provides direction and leadership for our organization, helping to establish SCCE & HCCA as industry leaders.

The two new board members are:

Lisa Beth Lentini Walker , CEO and founder of Lumen Worldwide Endeavors. Lisa Beth has previously held internal compliance and general counsel roles with Deluxe Corporation, CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel), and Best Buy, and she also was an attorney with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

, CEO and founder of Lumen Worldwide Endeavors. has previously held internal compliance and general counsel roles with Deluxe Corporation, CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel), and Best Buy, and she also was an attorney with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Kelly Willenberg , owner of Kelly Willenberg & Associates. Kelly previously served as director of billing compliance at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and director of the Research Institute at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Current board members who were elected to new terms are:

Odell Guyton , Klink & Co. Inc.

, Klink & Co. Inc. R. Brett Short , UK HealthCare, University of Kentucky

, UK HealthCare, Gabriel Imperato , Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel

, and Cassel Shin Jae Kim , TozziniFreire Advogados

, TozziniFreire Advogados Sheryl Vacca , Providence St. Joseph Hospital

"I am excited by the wealth of expertise that these seven individuals bring to our organization. During this time of many challenges, the blend of new and returning board members is exactly what will continue to keep this organization strong and prepared for serving the profession for many years," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA.

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the health care compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. With a combined 20,000 members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is the largest association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

