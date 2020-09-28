Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCCE & HCCA Announces Two New Appointments to Their Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Directors, taking office on November 1, 2020, and the re-election of five existing board members to new terms. 

The SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors comprises 18 individuals and represents a diverse group of compliance professionals who are dedicated to championing ethical practices and compliance standards in the community. The board provides direction and leadership for our organization, helping to establish SCCE & HCCA as industry leaders. 

The two new board members are:

  • Lisa Beth Lentini Walker, CEO and founder of Lumen Worldwide Endeavors. Lisa Beth has previously held internal compliance and general counsel roles with Deluxe Corporation, CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel), and Best Buy, and she also was an attorney with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Kelly Willenberg, owner of Kelly Willenberg & Associates. Kelly previously served as director of billing compliance at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and director of the Research Institute at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Current board members who were elected to new terms are:

  • Odell Guyton, Klink & Co. Inc.
  • R. Brett Short, UK HealthCare, University of Kentucky
  • Gabriel Imperato, Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel
  • Shin Jae Kim, TozziniFreire Advogados
  • Sheryl Vacca, Providence St. Joseph Hospital

"I am excited by the wealth of expertise that these seven individuals bring to our organization. During this time of many challenges, the blend of new and returning board members is exactly what will continue to keep this organization strong and prepared for serving the profession for many years," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA.

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the health care compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. With a combined 20,000 members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is the largest association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977
Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scce--hcca-announces-two-new-appointments-to-their-board-of-directors-301138369.html

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aAbout the Treasury Account Opened for the Prevention and Overcoming of Coronavirus Infection (Updated) Facebook Google + Twitter 28.09.2020
PU
11:15aPrototype Gross Domestic Product for Puerto Rico, 2012–2018
PU
11:15aAEi expands its coverage in China signing a distribution agreement with Wincomm
PR
11:15aWOOLWORTHS : WHLI - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme
PU
11:15aMAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Completes skaergaard site visit
PU
11:15aMARECHALE CAPITAL : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM – 28 September 2020
PU
11:10aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Welcomes Sarah Foss as Chief Information Officer - Communications
AQ
11:10aMAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Greenland government approves transfer of skaergaard licences to major precious metals
PU
11:10aMERMAID MARITIME : Asia Offshore Drilling Limited - Completion Of Disposal
PU
11:09aBioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group