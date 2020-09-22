Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCG Logistics Deploys the SnapLogic Integration Platform to Improve Process Optimization, Data-driven Insights, and Operational Excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Southeast Asia’s leading logistics and transportation management company connects data, applications, and processes across the enterprise with SnapLogic

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that SCG Logistics has standardized on SnapLogic’s leading cloud integration platform to support its process automation, data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. SCG Logistics, Thailand’s leading provider of distribution and transportation management services, has deployed SnapLogic to integrate core operational and analytics systems and automate business-critical processes across the enterprise, enabling the company to provide exceptional services to its customers around the world.

SCG Logistics leverages its efficient management system, extensive business network, best-in-class transportation and warehouse services, and state-of-the-art technology to provide unparalleled service to its customers. The company employs an order management system (OMS) to track and manage sales, orders, inventory, and fulfillment across multiple channels, making it easy to do business with customers via chatbots and other capabilities. The company also integrates internal SCG systems with external client systems, allowing information and process flow to be visualized across the complete value chain which drives competitiveness. In addition, the company relies on advanced analytics and data-driven insights to optimize the supply chain and improve operational efficiency.

SnapLogic is the glue that connects SCG Logistics’ many operational systems and analytics platforms. With SnapLogic as the foundation, seamless business processes and data-driven decisions enable the company to drive innovation, improve service delivery, and enhance the customer experience.

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aIKEA FRANCE & VOLTALIA UNVEIL A NEW PRODUCT : a simple and accessible self-assembly solar panel solution
EQ
01:05aEQUINOR : Dogger Bank wind farm places record-breaking turbine order boosting local jobs
PU
01:05aBee Vectoring Technologies Successfully Completes Phase 2 Evaluations of Biological Products for In-licensing and Revenue Extension
NE
01:05aDr. Antje Kanngiesser to leave BKW and become CEO of the Alpiq Group
TE
01:03aCOVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
RE
01:02aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA : Ex dividend NOK 12.25 today
AQ
01:02aREGENESIS : Announces Full-Suite of Innovative, Chemically Resistant Vapor Intrusion Mitigation Barriers; Retiring Geo-Seal From Its Line
BU
01:01aTELE2 : Invitation to presentation of the third quarter 2020 results
AQ
01:01aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA : Ex dividend NOK 12.25 today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Chinese leaders split over releasing blacklist of U.S. companies - WSJ
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3Stocks down on fresh lockdown worries, banking sell-off; dollar rises
4U.S. judge fast-tracks Tiffany's case on $16 billion LVMH deal, sets January trial
5CORN : Corn rebounds on China demand, though improved crop ratings cap gains
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group