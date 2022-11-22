Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SCOTUS clears way for Congress to see Trump tax returns

11/22/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the release of Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee, handing a defeat to the Republican former president who had called the Democratic-led panel's request politically motivated.

The justices denied Trump's emergency application to stop a House committee from seeing the tax records as part of its legislative work. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.

The fight is just one of many legal woes Trump faces as he moves forward with another run for the presidency in 2024.

Trump was the first president in four decades not to release his tax returns as he sought to keep his financial details and the activities of his real estate company secret.

In a legal filing to the Supreme Court, the House Ways and Means committee invoked a federal law that empowers its chairman to request any person's tax returns from the IRS.

House Democrats have said they need to see Trump's tax returns to assess whether the IRS is properly auditing presidential returns and to gauge whether new legislation is needed.

But, Trump's lawyers have said the committee's real aim is to publicly expose his tax returns and unearth politically damaging information about Trump.

Both a U.S. District Judge appointed by Trump and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also ruled against Trump in the case prior to the Supreme Court ruling.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pADRs End Mostly Higher; ABB, Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
05:53pSCOTUS clears way for Congress to see Trump tax returns
RE
05:52pUkraine setting up 'invincibility centres' to help provide heat and water
RE
05:48pCrypto Weekly: FTX's missing money
RE
05:48pCristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United
RE
05:41pAustralian Flash PMI Records Second Straight Month of Weakness in Nov.
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 99.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.62% to $1.0306 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.53% to $1.1887 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.65% to 141.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
2Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
3China set to fine Ant Group over $1 bln - sources
4Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vod..
5Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

HOT NEWS