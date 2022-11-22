SCOTUS clears way for Congress to see Trump tax returns

The justices denied Trump's emergency application to stop a House committee from seeing the tax records as part of its legislative work. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.

The fight is just one of many legal woes Trump faces as he moves forward with another run for the presidency in 2024.

Trump was the first president in four decades not to release his tax returns as he sought to keep his financial details and the activities of his real estate company secret.

In a legal filing to the Supreme Court, the House Ways and Means committee invoked a federal law that empowers its chairman to request any person's tax returns from the IRS.

House Democrats have said they need to see Trump's tax returns to assess whether the IRS is properly auditing presidential returns and to gauge whether new legislation is needed.

But, Trump's lawyers have said the committee's real aim is to publicly expose his tax returns and unearth politically damaging information about Trump.

Both a U.S. District Judge appointed by Trump and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also ruled against Trump in the case prior to the Supreme Court ruling.