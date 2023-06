STORY: "I believe the court's decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake, was wrong," Biden added

Biden told reporters at the White House that his administration would pursue student loan relief through the Higher Education Act.

In the 6-3 decision earlier Friday, the Supreme Court blocked Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt. The ruling, which was welcomed by Republicans, was a blow to the Democratic president and threatened to dismantle part of his policy agenda.