STORY: The justices, in a brief order, granted emergency requests by the Justice Department and the pill's manufacturer Danco Laboratories to put on hold an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas. The judge's order would have greatly limited the availability of mifepristone while litigation proceeds in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the pill's federal regulatory approval.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. agency that signs off on the safety of food products, drugs, and medical devices, approved mifepristone in 2000. The challengers contend that the FDA illegally approved mifepristone and then removed critical safeguards on what they call a dangerous drug.

"If the FDA is ignoring the science and harming women... whatever your position is on on the life issue, we should care about that," Kirk said.

The current case now returns to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is set to hear arguments on May 17. The losing side after the 5th Circuit rules could appeal the case back to the Supreme Court.

Mifepristone is taken with another drug called Misoprostol to perform medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all U.S. abortions. The drug has other uses including management of miscarriages.

Anti-abortion medical associations led by the Texas-based Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year in federal court in Amarillo, Texas, claiming the agency approved mifepristone for abortion in 2000 using an unlawful process and did not adequately consider the drug's safety. They asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who is presiding over the lawsuit, to revoke the drug's approval, effectively pulling it off the market.

The FDA, along with mainstream U.S. medical associations, strongly disputes the claims. Danco intervened in the case to defend its drug.