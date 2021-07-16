Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCWORX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of SCWorx Corp. - WORX

07/16/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into SCWorx Corp. (NasdaqGS: WORX).

In mid-April of 2020, the Company announced a purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare (“RMH”) for two million COVID-19 rapid testing kits, “with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35M per week,” as well as a supply agreement to provide COVID-19 test kits from ProMedical Equipment Pty Ltd.

Then, on April 17, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report casting doubt on the deal, calling it “completely bogus,” that the test supplier was “laden with red flags” and that the CEO allegedly “falsified his medical credentials,” among other things reported. Then, on April 21, 2020, the SEC suspended trading on the Company’s stock “because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of publicly available information in the marketplace concerning SCWorx including (1) press releases and other publicly disseminated statements, since at least April 13, 2020, about SCWorx’s agreement to sell COVID-19 tests, and (2) SCWorx’s current report on Form 8-K filed on April 16, 2020, concerning SCWorx’s agreement to sell COVID-19 tests.” On April 30, 2020, the Company disclosed that RMH had terminated the purchase order for the COVID-19 test kits and that the Company had terminated the ProMedical supply agreement.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether SCWorx’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to SCWorx’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of SCWorx shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-worx/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:01aNigeria sees auctioning of 5G spectrum in last quarter of 2021
RE
04:57aCADILA HEALTHCARE : Dialforhealthe Unilty Limited
PU
04:33aINFOMEDIA PRESS : Standalone (Unaudited) Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
PU
04:21aWESTPAC BANKING : 17/07/2021 Westpac reaffirms support for small business and individuals impacted by lockdowns
PU
04:16aASTRAZENECA : Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to Armenia
AQ
03:57aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ steps up to once again help Australians impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns
PU
03:21aON THIS DAY : TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
AQ
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with United Community Banks, Inc.
PR
03:01aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : OPTIGA Connect IoT from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
02:37aHDFC BANK : adjudged Best for wealth transfer - succession planning in India 2021 by Asiamoney
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021
2Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED : JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens new Business Unit at Samote Budha..

HOT NEWS