SDRs and debt holidays still just a band-aid for debt-hobbled countries

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Debt experts, charity groups and
investors welcomed news on Wednesday that the world's poorest
countries will get new IMF funds and COVID-19 debt relief, but
they also cautioned that for some it would still only be a
band-aid solution.
A new $650 billion allocation of the IMF's quasi currency
known as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) will provide over $20
billion of funding, while an extended repayment holiday on loans
from rich G20 nations will temporarily save another $7 billion.
The $20 billion share of the SDR increase alone is more than
all the emergency money the IMF provided in Africa https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker
last year and in relative terms, those under the most serious
stress will receive the biggest benefit.
Zambia's share of the handout - SDRs are allocated roughly
according to the size of economies - will double its
international reserves. It will lift those of Argentina,
Ethiopia, Ecuador, Kenya, Ghana and Sri Lanka by at least 10%.
More help might be forthcoming too. Talk has already begun
about wealthier countries donating or recycling some of their
new SDR either directly or into emergency IMF facilities where
they could be put to good use.
That would add significant extra support but some feel that
even that might not be enough for those in the deepest funk.
The European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad),
comprising 50 non-governmental organisations, estimates the
average debt-to-GDP ratio for nearly 70 countries in the G20's
Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) will rise above 60%
this year from 52% pre-pandemic and 46% back in 2015.
In sub-Saharan Africa, interest payments suck up close to
50% of government revenues for Ghana and around 30% for Nigeria
and Angola, S&P Global calculates.
Zambia, Mozambique, Republic of Congo and Angola have all
seen their debt burdens soar above 100% of GDP, while Morgan
Stanley has flagged concerns about Cameroon, Kenya, Costa Rica,
El Salvador, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Laos and the Maldives.
"This SDR issuance will help the countries that were not in
terrible shape coming into this crisis muddle through," said S&P
sovereign analyst Ravi Bhatia. "But for others that already had
very high debt levels and have big payments to make, this isn't
going to be enough."
Carmen Altenkirch, an emerging market sovereign analyst at
Aviva Investors, holds a similar view. She thinks Zambia,
Pakistan, Ghana, Argentina and Bahrain will see the biggest
benefit from the SDR increase, while Pakistan and Angola will
get the most from the DSSI extension.
"Pakistan is a great example of a country that could have
defaulted," without the support she said. However, it won't
solve the underlying problems of those countries with the
highest debt burdens and rising interest costs.
TICKING TIME-BOMB
Poorer countries are also lagging well behind with vaccine
programmes, meaning the crisis will be prolonged for many. World
Bank and IMF research estimates that Africa alone will need
about $12 billion for vaccines, roughly what they will have
deferred under the DSSI so far.
World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday this
week's DSSI extension would nevertheless probably be the "last
or final" one.
It incentivizes countries to move towards the G20's so
called "Common Framework", under which countries would fully
restructure debts rather than just postpone payments for a year
or two under the DSSI.
So far only Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia have said they will go
down that route. It has become a hot potato for governments as
the framework also encourages them to restructure their private
sector debt, which would be a default in the eyes of the major
credit rating agencies.
That could trigger knock-on effects and make it harder and
more costly to borrow from international markets in future.
"I don't think this will be sufficient," Richard Cooper a
partner and debt specialist at law firm Cleary Gottlieb, said
about the SDR increase and DSSI extension.
The concern is that with so many emerging market countries
having taken on more debt during the COVID pandemic and global
interest rates now rising, there will be more restructurings in
the next 2-3 years.
"This is a little like a ticking time-bomb," Cooper said.
