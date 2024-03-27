By Denny Jacob

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted amendments to the rule permitting certain internet investment advisers to register with the commission.

The SEC said the amendments will require an investment adviser relying on the internet adviser exemption to have at all times an operational interactive website through which the adviser provides digital investment advisory services on an ongoing basis to more than one client, among other requirements.

The amendments will become effective 90 days after publication in the federal register.

"These amendments modernize a 22-year-old rule to better protect investors in a digital age," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-24 1036ET