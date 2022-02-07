SEC Advisory Committee Meeting to Explore Small Business Investment Issues

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee released the agenda for its Thursday, February 10 virtual meeting, which will cover small business investment issues.

The Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations and policy matters relating to small businesses, will use the meeting to explore the impact of updates to the financial thresholds in the accredited investor definition, a topic included in the Commission’s recently released rulemaking agenda as a part of potential changes to the exempt offering rules.

They will also examine how the accredited investor definition impacts capital raising opportunities for early-stage companies that raise capital in the exempt markets. Members will hear from speakers who work with underrepresented entrepreneurs and investors on their perspective of the current definition.

In addition, the Committee will receive an update from the SEC’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation on the Office’s recently-released educational resources on the SEC’s new Capital Raising hub, which aim to make the capital raising rules more accessible and to empower entrepreneurs and investors to make more informed decisions.

The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to listen to the meeting are available on the Committee’s webpage.