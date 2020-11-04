SEC Announces New Asset Management Advisory Committee Member

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2020) - Today the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the appointment of Renee LaRoche-Morris, Chief Operating Officer, BNY Mellon Investment Management, as a new member of the Asset Management Advisory Committee. Ms. LaRoche-Morris was appointed following the resignation of Mark Tibergien, who retired from BNY Mellon/Pershing.

“I welcome Ms. LaRoche-Morris to the Committee and thank her for her willingness to serve,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “I know she will provide significant, practical insights from her years of experience. I also thank Mark Tibergien for giving his time and efforts to the important work of the Committee since its formation.”



“With the breadth of her expertise and senior leadership experience, Renee will be a valuable addition to the Committee, and we’re delighted to welcome her participation in our important work,” said Ed Bernard, the Committee’s Chairman. “We thank Mark for his service on the Committee, and wish him well in his retirement.”

The Committee was formed to provide the Commission with diverse perspectives on asset management and related advice and recommendations. The Committee is comprised of a group of outside experts, including individuals representing the views of retail and institutional investors, small and large funds, intermediaries, and other market participants. The Committee meets virtually on November 5, 2020, to consider recommendations concerning COVID-19 related operational issues.

Individuals interested in serving on the Asset Management Advisory Committee are encouraged to email a letter of interest with applicable information about their relevant experience here.