SEC Atlanta Regional Office to Co-Host "Money and Markets: Trends and Risks for Retail Investors"

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Atlanta Regional Office and the University of Georgia School of Law will co-host a panel discussion on "Money and Markets: Trends and Risks for Retail Investors" on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 5-6:15 p.m. ET.

The virtual event will feature securities regulators and researchers who will discuss emerging trends and risks for retail investors, including investment strategies and related technology, social media's influence on investors, and the growing cryptocurrency market.

Speakers include experts from the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

Additional details and event login information can be found on the SEC’s Upcoming Events page. The virtual event is free and open to the public.