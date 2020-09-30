Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards Almost $30 Million to Two Insider Whistleblowers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of almost $30 million to two insider whistleblowers whose tips led SEC staff to open an investigation. The first whistleblower, who was the first to alert SEC staff of potential wrongdoing and provided substantial, ongoing assistance, received an award of approximately $22 million. The second whistleblower provided additional valuable information, and received an award of approximately $7 million.

“The information and assistance provided by today’s whistleblowers helped the agency return tens of millions of dollars to harmed retail investors,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “We hope that awards like the ones issued by the Commission today will continue to incentivize individuals to come forward and report high-quality tips to the SEC.”

The SEC has awarded approximately $557 million to 102 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aTETRA BIO PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - TBP
AQ
11:52aCLASQUIN : Speeds up Its Digital Transformation With Wakeo
BU
11:52aJEWISH FUTURE PLEDGE : Announces Collaboration with Morgan Stanley GIFT to Advance Faith-Based Giving Initiative
PR
11:51aSTILLFRONT : completes the acquisition of 78% of the shares in Nanobit
AQ
11:50aSANLORENZO S P A : Share buy-back report as at 30 September 2020
PU
11:50aVALBIOTIS : publishes its 2020 half-year results and provides an update on its global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science, its strong financial visibility and the promising advances in its pipeline
PU
11:50aEIFFAGE : Banque des Territoires and Sodeports awarded for the concession of the Marina Baie des Anges yacht harbour in Villeneuve-Loubet (France)
PU
11:50aVALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – October 2020
PU
11:50aINTRASENSE : HY 2020 Consolidated Results Intrasense Group
PU
11:50aAVAX S A : Group 6Μ 2020 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group