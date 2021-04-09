Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards Approximately $2.5 Million to Whistleblower

04/09/2021 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of approximately $2.5 million to a whistleblower whose information and ongoing assistance to the staff significantly contributed to the success of an SEC enforcement action.

“The whistleblower in this matter provided key evidence that supported charges related to a breach of fiduciary duties owed to investors,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “This award highlights the impact whistleblower information has on the SEC’s ability to enforce the federal securities laws and the value whistleblowers can offer to the investing public.”

The SEC has awarded approximately $762 million to 148 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.  All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:55aNEXITY  : The French 2020 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report is available
PU
11:55aNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA  : - Preliminary results of the repair offering
AQ
11:54aDollar edges higher as data helps lift Treasury yields
RE
11:54aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review
AQ
11:54aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -2-
DJ
11:54aDGAP-PVR  : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
11:54aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:53aS&P 500, Dow at all-time high as banks, industrial rise
RE
11:53aAmazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ