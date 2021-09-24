Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards Approximately $36 Million to Whistleblower

09/24/2021 | 04:20pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of approximately $36 million to a whistleblower whose information and assistance significantly contributed to the success of an SEC enforcement action as well as actions by another federal agency.

The whistleblower provided crucial information on an illegal scheme to the SEC's and the other agency's staffs, which included multiple meetings and the identification of key documents and witnesses. Under the SEC's whistleblower program, individuals who provide critical information to other agencies may be eligible for a related action award if they are also eligible for an award in the underlying SEC action.

"Today’s whistleblower brought valuable new information to the attention of the SEC and to another federal agency, greatly assisting ongoing investigations," said Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "Whistleblowers can act as a springboard for an investigation or, like here, they can propel forward an already existing investigation."

The SEC has awarded approximately $1.1 billion to 214 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators.  No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.  Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.  Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aAlgonquin Capital Announces Availability of Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund to Investors in the Province of Quebec
NE
11:35aCSE BULLETIN : Name Change - Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (PODA)
NE
11:34aHuawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges - sources
RE
11:33aKROGER : Woman killed in grocery store shooting was mother of 3
AQ
11:33aCAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Tackling myopia together through global partnerships
PU
11:32aASSURA : Funding granted for Wantage Health Centre extension
PU
11:32aZCCM INVESTMENTS : Further Cautionary Announcements KCM
PU
11:32aNATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH : Storm Restoration Process
PU
11:32aDialpad Awarded 2021 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aehr Test : Reports Record Bookings in First Quarter of Fiscal 2022; Ra..
2Nervousness rises
3Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster
4Petrofac Limited: Statement on resolution of SFO investigation
5China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, bitcoin tumbles

HOT NEWS