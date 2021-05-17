Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards More Than $31 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions

05/17/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced whistleblower awards to four individuals totaling more than $31 million. 

In the first order, the SEC awarded almost $27 million to two claimants who provided SEC staff with new information and assistance during an existing investigation, including meeting with the staff in person on multiple days.  Their information and cooperation helped the Commission bring the enforcement action, which resulted in the return of millions of dollars to harmed investors.

In the second order, the SEC awarded one whistleblower an award of approximately $3.75 million and the other whistleblower an award of approximately $750,000.  While both whistleblowers independently provided information that assisted SEC staff in an ongoing investigation, the whistleblower who received the larger award provided information and assistance that was more important to the resolution of the overall case. 

“Whistleblowers play a critical role in an investigation, whether at the outset or during the course of an investigation,” said Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.  “Today’s awards demonstrate that whistleblowers with specific, credible information who significantly contribute to the success of an existing investigation may be eligible for an award.”

The SEC has awarded approximately $873 million to 162 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.  All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators.  No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.  Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.  Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pPATHFINDER BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Unaudited) (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:54pDGAP-PVR  : Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:54pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:53pLIMBACH  : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2021
BU
01:52pDUKE ENERGY  : responds to Elliott Management's letter
PU
01:52pSALEM MEDIA  : Broadcast Veteran Grant Stinchfield Joins AM 870 and AM 590 The Morning Answer on Tuesday, May 18th
BU
01:51pCHECKING OUT : Airbnb shares dive as insiders are allowed to sell following last year's IPO
AQ
01:51pIMAX CORPORATION  : to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference
PR
01:50pFood group Granarolo eyes M&A in U.S. after buying British unit
RE
01:50pINTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : Food group Granarolo eyes M&A in U.S. after buying British unit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS