Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Awards Over $500,000 to Two Whistleblowers

03/01/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of over $500,000 to two whistleblowers whose tips revealed an ongoing fraud and resulted in multiple SEC actions and a related action from another government agency.  Both whistleblowers provided substantial, ongoing assistance that conserved the agencies’ time and resources. 

“This case demonstrates once again the value of the whistleblower program in helping to protect investors, and the Commission’s continued commitment to rewarding individuals who provide high-quality tips,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.  “The timely reporting of credible information by these whistleblowers provided the Commission the opportunity to quickly investigate and address misconduct that was actively harming investors.”

The Commission has awarded approximately $753 million to 140 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012.  All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the Commission by securities law violators.  No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards.  Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the Commission with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action.  Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Commission protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pNEXSTAR MEDIA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:20pPRUDENTIAL  : RBC takes a positive view
MD
01:20pOKTA  : The Burdens of Maintaining Homegrown Customer Identity
PU
01:19pDGAP-ADHOC : Sixt SE: Long-standing Chairman of Managing Board Erich Sixt to resign from office after AGM 2021 and aims then to take over chair of Supervisory Board; Alexander and Konstantin Sixt appointed Co-CEOs
DJ
01:19pGENPACT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:19pExxon names Ubben, Angelakis to board amid investor pressure for change
RE
01:19pFOX NEWS AUDIO  : Expands Podcast Lineup
BU
01:18pSMITH & NEPHEW  : U.S. Supreme Court questions constitutionality of patent tribunal
RE
01:17pOCEG  : Releases Standards for Policy Management and Certification for Policy Management Professionals
BU
01:16pGENESIS ENERGY L P  : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere
5BW LPG LIMITED : BW LPG : Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2020, 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Rep..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ