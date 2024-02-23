By Ben Glickman

The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules Thursday preventing any agency personnel from investing in finance industry sector funds.

The commission said the updates to its ethics rules would "strengthen and modernize" its ethics compliance program.

SEC employees were already prohibited from investing in stocks or other entities directly regulated by the SEC.

The updated SEC ethics code also allows employees to allow financial institutions to submit the employees' trading and holdings data directly to the SEC.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-24 1817ET