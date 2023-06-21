By Will Feuer

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged audit firm Marcum LLP with systemic quality control failures and violations of audit standards tied to its work for hundreds of SPACs, or special-purpose acquisition companies.

Marcum agreed to pay $10 million to settle the charges.

The SEC said Marcum's deficiencies weren't limited to its work for SPACs, and reflected systemic quality-control failures throughout the firm.

In 2020 and 2021, Marcum more than tripled its number of publicly traded clients, most of which were SPACs, according to the SEC. Marcum audited more than 400 SPAC IPOs, the SEC said.

"The strain of this growth, however, exposed substantial, widespread, and pre-existing deficiencies in the firm's underlying quality control policies, procedures, and monitoring," the SEC said in a news release. "These deficiencies permeated nearly all stages of the audit process and were exacerbated as Marcum took on more SPAC clients."

