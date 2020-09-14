Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Charter School Operator and its Former President With Fraudulent Municipal Bond Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Washington D.C--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Park View School, Inc., a state-funded, nonprofit charter school operator based in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and its former President, Debra Kay Slagle, with misleading investors in an April 2016 municipal bond offering.

According to the SEC's complaint, Park View and Slagle made false and misleading statements about Park View's financial condition. As alleged, in the years and months leading up to the bond offering, Park View experienced significant operating losses and repeatedly made unauthorized withdrawals from two reserve accounts to cover routine operating expenses, to pay other debts, and to transfer money to affiliated entities. Park View allegedly provided investors an offering document that included misleading statements about profit and expense projections and showed that Park View would be profitable in the upcoming fiscal year and able to repay the bondholders. According to the complaint, investors purchased $7.6 million in bonds in the April 2016 offering. Although the bonds were nominally offered by the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Pima, Arizona, Park View, as conduit borrower, received the bond proceeds and was responsible for repaying them. Park View allegedly defaulted one year later by reducing the interest payments that it made on the bonds.

"Issuers and conduit borrowers of municipal bonds must provide investors with an accurate picture of their financial condition, and any financial projections they provide to investors must have a reasonable basis," said LeeAnn G. Gaunt, Chief of the Division of Enforcement's Public Finance Abuse Unit. "The SEC will continue to vigorously pursue those who deceive investors, as we allege Slagle and Park View did."

The SEC's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, charges Slagle and Park View with violating antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. Without admitting or denying the allegations in the complaint, Slagle and Park View agreed to settle with the SEC and to be enjoined from future violations of the charged securities laws. Slagle further agreed to pay a $30,000 penalty and to be enjoined from participating in future municipal securities offerings. The settlements are subject to court approval.

For further information about the SEC's enforcement actions involving fraud charges in connection with bond issuances by or on behalf of schools and colleges, see SEC v. Batchelor (N.D. Cal. April 27, 2020), SEC v. Rojas (C.D. Cal. September 19, 2019), and SEC v. Borge (S.D.N.Y. March 28, 2019).  The SEC has also brought a number of recent enforcement actions against municipal advisors who provide services to school district issuers.

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Steven Varholik and Creighton Papier of the Enforcement Division's Public Finance Abuse Unit and John Yun of the San Francisco Regional Office, with assistance from Deputy Unit Chief Mark Zehner and Erin Smith of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. The investigation was supervised by Jason H. Lee.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the publication of h1 2020 financial results
PU
11:05aENCORE ENERGY : Announces Appointment of Paul Goranson as Chief Executive Officer
PU
11:05aALMADEN MINERALS : September 14th,2020 Almaden Announces Exploration Plans at the Ixtaca Property
PU
11:05aCAL MAINE FOODS : Announces Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
11:05aOTTO ENERGY : Appointment of CEO and Managing Director
PU
11:04aIF BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
11:03aROCHE : drugs chief criticises Trump drug price order, says 'exceeds authority'
RE
11:02aBALL AEROSPACE : Selected by NASA for Three Studies to Develop Future Sustainable Land Imaging Technologies
PR
11:02aCapital for Colleagues plc - Holding in Company
PR
11:02aLAZARUS NATURALS : Launches New Line of CBD Dog Treats and Tinctures for Pet Owners Seeking Natural Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nvidia's Arm deal sparks quick backlash in chip industry
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE module with built-in sensors help..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : European healthcare stocks hit by Trump drug order

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group