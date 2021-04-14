Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Felon and Six Others in Oil-and-Gas Offering Fraud

04/14/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged seven individuals, including criminal recidivist Richard Dale Sterritt, Jr., with defrauding investors through a multimillion dollar oil-and-gas offering fraud and related market manipulation scheme.

The SEC's complaint alleges that, between March 2018 and at least November 2020, Sterritt – who used the pseudonym "Richard Richman" – Michael Greer, Deanna Looney, Robert Magness, Jr., Katie Mathews, James Christopher Pittman, and Mark Ross raised more than $16 million from more than 300 investors through an unregistered private placement of the common stock of Zona Energy Inc., a Dallas-based company that claimed to be focused on the oil and gas industry. According to the complaint, the defendants made various false and misleading statements verbally and in offering materials to solicit investors, including that their funds would be used to support Zona's operations, namely to develop the mineral rights on a West Texas cattle ranch. The complaint further alleges that instead of using investors' money to capitalize Zona, Sterritt and his co-defendants misappropriated millions of dollars raised in the offering, using the funds to pay for luxury goods, rental apartments, a car, and to make cash payments to friends, family members, and Sterritt's girlfriends. Also, according to the complaint, the offering materials falsely claimed that Zona had no debt when the company actually owed millions of dollars in demand notes to various Sterritt-controlled companies.

The complaint alleges that Sterritt, Magness, and Ross also conducted a manipulative trading scheme in the securities of OrgHarvest Inc., a Sterritt-controlled public issuer, in an attempt to inflate the price of the stock so that they could sell their shares to unsuspecting investors for a profit.

"Investors should be wary of individuals using aggressive sales tactics to pitch unregistered offerings that promise high investment returns with little or no risk," said Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC's New York Regional Office. "As alleged, Sterritt and his accomplices defrauded and victimized investors by inducing them to invest using false statements and then misappropriating their funds."

The SEC's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charges the defendants with violations of the registration and antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and related rules. The SEC seeks injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York today announced criminal charges against Sterritt and four others.

The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy cautions investors to check the background of anyone selling them an investment and to always independently research investment opportunities.

The SEC's ongoing investigation is being conducted by Christine D. Ely, David H. Tutor, Christopher Ferrante, John O. Enright, and Sheldon L. Pollock of the SEC's New York office, and the litigation is being led by Alexander M. Vasilescu, Ms. Ely, and Mr. Tutor. The case is being supervised by Sanjay Wadhwa.  The SEC appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pWIIT S P A  : Slates for the appointment of the Corporate Boards
PU
03:31pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RMBL, CATM, ATH, CUB, CTB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:31pCaliforniaChoice Adds Cigna + Oscar to Health Plan Portfolio
BU
03:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Investors
BU
03:30pPlatinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Further Appeal
NE
03:25pInvestors on death of notorious Wall Street scammer Bernie Madoff
RE
03:25pMODERNA  : discusses COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing with Nexus Pharmaceuticals -sources
RE
03:24pWells Fargo starts to emerge from sales scandal as first-quarter profit jumps
RE
03:24pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PFBI, NCBS, SNX, MX, STAY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:23pMEDIATEK  : to Webcast 1Q21 Result Conference Call on April 28, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ