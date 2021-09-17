Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Former Pharmaceutical Global IT Manager in $8 Million Insider Trading Scheme

09/17/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced insider trading charges against Dayakar R. Mallu, of Orlando, Florida, who generated gains and avoided losses totaling over $8 million by trading in the securities of his former employer, Mylan N.V., ahead of four public announcements between Oct. 3, 2017, and July 29, 2019.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleges that Mallu received material nonpublic information about Mylan's unannounced earnings, drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and impending merger with a division of Pfizer Inc. from his friend, a Mylan insider. The complaint alleges that Mallu traded on that information, and shared a portion of his trading profits with the Mylan insider by making cash payments in India.

"As alleged in our complaint, Mallu exploited his access to valuable information concerning Mylan’s earnings information, drug announcements, and merger plans to place highly successful options trades," said Scott A. Thompson, Co-Acting Regional Director of the SEC's Philadelphia Regional Office. "But Mallu's efforts to conceal his scheme through secure messaging apps and foreign cash payments were unavailing, as this case highlights the agency's ability to use sophisticated data analysis to detect suspicious trading patterns and identify the traders behind them."

The SEC's complaint charges Mallu with violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. Mallu has consented to the entry of a judgment which, if approved by the court, would permanently enjoin him from violating the charged provisions and bar him from acting as the officer or director of a public company, with civil penalties, if any, to be decided later by the court.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Department of Justice, Fraud Section, today announced criminal charges against Mallu.

The SEC's investigation, which is continuing, is being conducted by Christine R. O'Neil, Matthew B. Homberger, Brian R. Higgins, Oreste P. McClung, and Christopher R. Kelly of the Philadelphia Regional Office and John S. Rymas of the Market Abuse Unit and supervised by Brendan P. McGlynn, Jennifer Chun Barry, and Mr. Thompson.  The SEC appreciates the assistance of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Options Regulatory Surveillance Authority.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.38% This Week to Settle at $5.1050 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pMGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCRUCIAL INNOVATIONS, CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pMARY BARRA : GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips
RE
03:02pSTOUFFER STORIES : 40 Years of Experience and Memories
PU
03:02pDYNATRACE : Managed release notes version 1.226
PU
03:01pFoodie Fest Coming to City of El Cajon on Saturday, October 9
GL
03:01pBITMART EARN : The New Interest-accruing Service for Token Holders
GL
03:01pMORNINGSTAR : Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for August 2021
PR
03:01pHoward Ross Wins Over $3 Million Verdict Against the City of St Petersburg
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
3November? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
4Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
5Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

HOT NEWS