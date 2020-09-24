Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Lighting Products Company and Four Executives With Accounting Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Connecticut-based Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. for an accounting fraud that falsely inflated its reported revenues over a four-year period. Four Revolution Lighting executives—CEO Robert LaPenta, former CFO James DePalma, and two former CFOs of the firm’s largest division, Allen Garner and Daniel O’Neal— were also charged for their roles in causing Revolution Lighting to misreport its revenue. All have agreed to settlements to resolve the claims against them. 

According to the SEC’s complaint, from late 2014 to mid-2018, Revolution Lighting improperly recognized revenue for sales much earlier than permitted by accounting rules or the firm’s own written revenue-recognition policies. The complaint alleges that as Revolution Lighting approached the end of each fiscal quarter, LaPenta and DePalma pressured Garner, O’Neal and sales personnel to improperly record anticipated future sales as current “bill and hold” sales to make up for revenue shortfalls. The company then allegedly recognized revenue from the uncompleted sales. On multiple occasions, Garner allegedly concealed this practice by providing backdated documents related to “bill and hold” sales to the company’s auditor. As alleged, DePalma kept careful track of Revolution Lighting’s reporting of bill and hold transactions through a “bill and hold schedule” that Garner, and later O’Neal, prepared. The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that “bill and hold” sales represented a significant portion of Revolution Lighting’s revenue or that the company was materially deviating from its stated revenue-recognition policies.

“Companies are required to provide accurate disclosures of material information so that investors are able to understand and evaluate the company’s businesses,” said Paul G. Levenson, of the SEC’s Boston Regional Office. “We are committed to holding accountable issuers and their officers who provide the public with materially inaccurate financial reports.”

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Connecticut, alleges that the defendants violated antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and reporting provisions of the securities laws. In addition, the complaint alleges that LaPenta and DePalma made false certifications in Revolution Lighting’s filings, that DePalma, Garner, and O’Neal circumvented accounting controls or falsified records, and that Garner misled Revolution Lighting’s auditor.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, Revolution Lighting, LaPenta, DePalma, Garner, and O’Neal consented to judgments permanently enjoining them from future violations of the charged provisions and requiring them to pay penalties of $1.25 million, $192,768, $100,000, $25,000, and $25,000, respectively. Garner also agreed to be prohibited from acting as a public company officer or director for five years. The settlements are subject to court approval.

The SEC’s case is being handled by Peter Moores, Ryan Murphy, Trevor Donelan, Marc Jones, and Michele T. Perillo of the Boston Regional Office. The SEC’s investigation is ongoing.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pUNITED CONTINENTAL : is first U.S. airline to offer COVID-19 tests to travelers
AQ
12:25pINSPIRED BUILDERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Change in Shell Company Status, Financial Statements and Exhibits, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:25pGAUSSIN : announces the commissioning of two fully electric APM 75T HE tractors in the port of Abidjan, operated by Bolloré Ports
PU
12:25p35/2020 CONCLUSION OF AGREEMENTS : for an overdraft and revolving loan by a subsidiary Helios S.A. and disclosure of delayed confidential information
PU
12:25pCFTC Fines Houston, Chicago, and London-Based Introducing Brokers for Net Capital Deficiencies
PU
12:25pVIOHALCO S A : Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
12:25pUNIQUE SBERBOX SMART STREAMER FOR ANY TV WITH HDMI PORTS : video, music, games, and even hairdresser appointments
PU
12:25pVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
12:25pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to provide free access to training its virtual assistant Salute on Smart Market platform
PU
12:25pE.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group