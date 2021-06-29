Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Self-Proclaimed Real Estate "Dealmaker" With Multiple Offering Frauds and Misappropriation of Investor Funds

06/29/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Matthew J. Skinner of Santa Clarita, California, and five entities he owns and controls – Empire West Equity Inc., Bayside Equity LP, Longacre Estates LP, Freedom Equity Fund LLC, and Simple Growth LLC – for conducting four unregistered and fraudulent real estate investment offerings between 2015 and 2020, through which he raised more than $9 million from over 100 investors. 

The SEC’s complaint alleges that Skinner, who touted himself to investors as a successful real estate investor and dealmaker, made multiple misrepresentations to investors and misappropriated millions of dollars of investor funds.  The SEC contends that Skinner told investors their money would be used to finance specific real estate projects or investments, projecting and, in some cases, guaranteeing double-digit annual returns.  The SEC alleges that instead Skinner spent substantial amounts of investor funds on his personal expenses, including European vacations and payments for a Maserati and an Aston Martin.  The SEC also alleges that Skinner used investor money to pay operational and marketing expenses unrelated to the specific projects, and to make Ponzi-like payments to other investors.  According to the SEC’s complaint, Skinner owes investors millions of dollars, and he falsely blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for his failure to pay them, telling investors their money was safe when in fact he had spent it all.  The SEC alleges that Skinner used these false statements to pressure certain investors to extend their investment terms.

“Those attempting to raise money in private offerings must still fully comply with the federal securities laws,” said Michele Wein Layne, Director of the SEC’s Los Angeles Regional Office.  “Skinner allegedly defrauded investors with false promises while misappropriating their money.”

The SEC’s complaint, which was filed in the Central District of California, charges Skinner, Empire West, Longacre Estates, Bayside Equity, Freedom Equity Fund, and Simple Growth with violating the securities registration requirements of Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act of 1933 and the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act and Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder.  The complaint also charges Skinner with violating the broker-dealer registration requirements of Section 15(a) of the Exchange Act.  The complaint seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.  The complaint also seeks conduct-based injunctions against Skinner that permanently enjoin him or any entity under his control from raising money through unregistered offerings and from obtaining or receiving money related to or derived from Longacre Estates LP or Bayside Equity LP, or their underlying real estate projects. 

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Christopher Nowlin and Christopher Conte and supervised by Finola Manvelian.  The litigation will be led by Lynn M. Dean and supervised by Amy J. Longo. 


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pAVALARA, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pMYOMO  : PERSONAL AND CONFIDENTIAL (Form 8-K)
PU
04:28pEURO TECH  : Declared A Special Cash Dividend (Form 6-K)
PU
04:28pSACHEM CAPITAL  : ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF PREFERRED STOCK (Form 8-K)
PU
04:28pFASTLY  : Employment Terms (Form 8-K)
PU
04:28pVISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS  : PALISADE-1 Phase 3 trial underway to evaluate PH94B for rapid-onset acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD) (Form 8-K)
PU
04:28pELI LILLY AND  : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
PR
04:27pWORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pRAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
AQ
04:26pADEVINTA ASA  : (ADE) - Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021 and Appointment of Directors to the Board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..

HOT NEWS