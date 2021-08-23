SEC Enforcement Chief Counsel Joe Brenner Retires

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Joseph K. Brenner has retired as the Chief Counsel of the Division of Enforcement, a role he held since January 2011. As Chief Counsel, Mr. Brenner served as the head of the Division of Enforcement's Office of Chief Counsel, where he oversaw the process of providing legal and policy advice on potential enforcement actions and other critical issues to the Division’s leadership and 1400-person staff.

"Joe's expertise, counsel, and advice have been invaluable to more than half a dozen Enforcement Directors and countless members of the staff of the Division," said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the Division of Enforcement. "Joe's thoughtful approach to some of the thorniest issues we face has made us more effective in protecting investors and the integrity of the markets."

"We would like to thank Joe for his decade-long service to this agency as our Division of Enforcement's Chief Counsel," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler and Commissioners Hester M. Peirce, Elad L. Roisman, Allison Herren Lee, and Caroline A. Crenshaw in a joint statement.

"Under Joe's leadership, Enforcement's Office of Chief Counsel grew in expertise and responsibility and serves a critical role in advising the Director of Enforcement as well as the rest of the Enforcement staff on investigations and recommendations to the Commission. Joe has always been a staunch supporter of his team, the Enforcement staff, and the agency’s enforcement program," continued the Chair and Commissioners. "We have truly appreciated Joe's extensive knowledge, his wise counsel, and his strong commitment to protecting investors and our markets."

"It has been my honor and the highlight of my career to provide legal analysis and counsel to the Division of Enforcement," said Brenner. "I will greatly miss working alongside the dedicated staff to enforce securities laws, investigate possible violations, and prosecute federal civil suits on behalf of the SEC."

During his time as Chief Counsel, Mr. Brenner was also an Adjunct Professor at the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University of America. Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Brenner was a partner at WilmerHale, where he focused on securities enforcement, internal corporate investigations, and related civil and criminal litigation. Before that, Mr. Brenner was a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Mr. Brenner received his JD cum laudefrom Georgetown University Law Center and his undergraduate degree from Cornell University.