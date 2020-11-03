SEC Issues Agenda for Nov. 9 Meeting of the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, which will be hosted via video conference.

The Committee will discuss the Commission’s recent proposal to create a limited, conditional exemption from broker registration requirements for “finders” who assist companies with raising capital in private markets from accredited investors. During the meeting, the Committee will also continue its discussions on how small businesses are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and share observations from their areas of the marketplace.

The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. ET and will be webcast live on SEC.gov. The webcast will be archived on the Committee’s webpage for later viewing.

The SEC’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, which supports the Committee, released educational resources on the proposed exemptive order for finders, including an overview video and a chart that illustrates key permissive activities of the proposed Tier I and Tier II Finders.

The Committee was established to provide the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. The Committee has recently informed the Commission on a number of pertinent rulemaking and policy priorities, providing valued marketplace feedback into the regulatory process. Additional information on the Committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.