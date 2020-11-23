Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Issues Statement on European Central Counterparties Seeking to Register or Request Exemptions From the SEC

11/23/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today issued a Policy Statement and Guidance focused on central counterparties (CCPs) authorized under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) that may seek to access and operate in the U.S. securities markets. The Statement provides transparency into the Commission’s processes and highlights efficient ways that CCPs based in the European Union (EU) can register as a clearing agency or request exemptions from certain requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The SEC has a longstanding and collaborative relationship with its European counterparts with respect to supervision and enforcement of regulated entities. The SEC understands that the European Commission is working towards the adoption of an equivalence decision shortly with respect to the SEC’s regime for regulating CCPs.

“Over the past several years, the SEC and its staff have engaged extensively with our European counterparts and have gained a substantial understanding of their approach to the regulation of central clearing under EMIR,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “I want to thank my many European and domestic colleagues who devoted substantial time and attention to these issues and, in particular, the importance of harmonized regulation in the international security-based swap market. Today’s action will help pave the way for EU market participants to continue to clear securities transactions using SEC-regulated CCPs.”

First, the Statement provides guidance regarding the process for registration as a clearing agency, explaining that EU CCPs can use preexisting materials, including any self-assessments, in their applications to demonstrate compliance with EMIR and consistency with Commission requirements for CCPs. Such materials and self-assessments could facilitate both the EU CCP’s efficient preparation of the application and the Commission’s review of an application for registration.  Second, the Statement provides guidance regarding the process for and considerations undertaken by the Commission regarding requests for exemptions. In particular, the Statement identifies specific factors that the Commission will consider where such factor is relevant to a particular future request for an exemption by an EU CCP.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation
PU
05:56pInfusion grows its roster of leadership talent
GL
05:56pGENERATOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : Inverter, Portable & Standby Generator Deals Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
05:55pHastings Technology Metals Ltd Yangibana Mineral Resource Report 2019
AW
05:55pORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
05:54pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Yangibana Mineral Resource Report 2019
AQ
05:53pBlackRock to buy Aperio for $1.05 bln from Golden Gate Capital, employees
RE
05:51pBEST ROOMBA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best iRobot Roomba i7, 960, e5, 675 & More Sales Ranked by Consumer Articles
BU
05:51pGIGAS HOSTING S A : Result of Monetary Capital Increase
PU
05:51pGARMIN WATCH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Fenix, Forerunner, vivoactive & More Deals Published by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
3DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
4AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ti..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ