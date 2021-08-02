Log in
SEC Issues Whistleblower Awards Totaling More Than $4 Million

08/02/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced awards of more than $4 million to four whistleblowers who provided information and assistance in two separate enforcement proceedings.

In the first order, the SEC awarded more than $2 million to a whistleblower who provided valuable information that resulted in SEC staff initiating an investigation, as well as ongoing assistance that included participating in multiple interviews and identifying key individuals and entities. The SEC also awarded more than $150,000 to another whistleblower, whose information prompted SEC staff to expand its investigation into other alleged conduct at the relevant company.

In the second order, the SEC awarded more than $1.1 million to a whistleblower who reported misconduct internally and was the first to alert the SEC to the violations. The SEC also awarded another whistleblower more than $500,000. While the second whistleblower’s information was important, the first whistleblower's information was more significant as it was broader and more timely submitted.

"Today's awards underscore the important role that whistleblowers play in detecting and halting securities laws violations," said Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "Each of the whistleblowers provided high-quality information that made an important contribution to the success of the underlying enforcement action."

The SEC has awarded approximately $946 million to 190 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.


