Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Obtains Emergency Asset Freeze, Charges Crypto Fund Manager with Fraud

12/28/2020 | 05:20pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it filed an emergency action and obtained an order imposing an asset freeze and other emergency relief against Virgil Capital LLC and its affiliated companies in connection with an alleged securities fraud relating to Virgil Capital's flagship cryptocurrency trading fund, Virgil Sigma Fund LP. The Commission's action alleges that the fraud was directed by Stefan Qin, an Australian citizen and part-time resident of New York, who owns and controls Virgil Capital and its affiliated companies.

According to the SEC's complaint, Qin and his entities have been defrauding investors in the Sigma Fund since at least 2018 by making material misrepresentations about the fund’s strategy, assets, and financial condition.  The complaint alleges that the defendants misled investors to believe their money was being used solely for cryptocurrency trading based on a proprietary algorithm, while Qin and the entities used investment proceeds for personal purposes or for other undisclosed high-risk investments. Since at least July 2020, Qin and Virgil Capital have told investors who requested redemptions from the Sigma Fund that their interests would be transferred instead to another fund under the ultimate control of Qin but with separate management and operations, the VQR Multistrategy Fund LP. The complaint alleges that no funds were transferred and the redemption requests remain outstanding. The SEC's complaint further alleges that Qin is actively attempting to misappropriate assets from the VQR Fund and to raise new investments in the Sigma Fund.

"This emergency action is an important step to protect investor assets and prevent further harm," said Kristina Littman, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Cyber Unit. "Qin allegedly made false promises to lure investors and then continued his deception to conceal his misuse of investor funds."

The SEC's complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York on Dec. 22, 2020, charges Qin, Virgil Technologies LLC, Montgomery Technologies LLC, Virgil Quantitative Research LLC, Virgil Capital LLC, and VQR Partners LLC with violations of the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and seeks permanent injunctions, including conduct-based injunctions, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.

The SEC's ongoing investigation is being conducted by Fitzann Reid of the San Francisco Regional Office and Amanda Straub of the Enforcement Division's Cyber Unit. The litigation will be led by Susan LaMarca, Ms. Straub, and Ms. Reid, and the case is being supervised by Steven Buchholz and Ms. Littman of the Cyber Unit.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Nordic Spring - Termination of Vessel Construction Contract
AQ
12:37pHemp, Inc. Reports Global Industrial Hemp Market One of the Fastest Growing Industries of 2020
GL
12:37pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
12:36pPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Evolution in the capital standing for Anthem Displays
PU
12:36pGAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on January 13, 2021
PU
12:35pBANK OF IRELAND : warns about potential Brexit-themed business fraud
PU
12:35pBANK OF IRELAND : Savings & Investment Index shows second lockdown has improved savings and retirement attitudes
PU
12:35pBANK OF IRELAND : Pandemic may be widening Ireland's financial wellbeing gap
PU
12:35pBANK OF IRELAND : November a busy month for techies, gamblers and bookworms
PU
12:35pBANK OF IRELAND : Economic Pulse rallies in November, good news on COVID-19 vaccine lifts sentiment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ