SEC Responds to Investor Demand by Bringing Together Agency Information About Climate and ESG Issues

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - The SEC today launched a new page on its website to bring together agency actions and the latest information about climate and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. In response to increased investor demand for this information, the page will appear on the front page of SEC.gov and will be updated as the agency continues to respond to investors.

“Our all-of-SEC approach looks at how climate and ESG intersect with our broader regulatory framework to get investors the information they need to plan for their financial future,” said SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee.

